Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $668-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.73 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,212. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.26.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $875,790,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.