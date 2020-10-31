Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.88 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.26.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

