Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $11.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.