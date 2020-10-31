Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.62.

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

