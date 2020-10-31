eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $68.70. 879,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 947,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Specifically, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 59.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 313,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,362,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 42.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the period.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

