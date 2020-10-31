eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $68.70. 879,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 947,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Specifically, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 116,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eHealth by 829.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in eHealth by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in eHealth by 757.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

