Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $70.92. 135,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,691. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,552,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,045 shares of company stock worth $1,730,348. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.