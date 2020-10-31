Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

