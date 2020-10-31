Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Newmont by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,638. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

