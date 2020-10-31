Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 15,225 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $54,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,555,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 197,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

