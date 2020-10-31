Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,770 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,139,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

