Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 412 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $322.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.