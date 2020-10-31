Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

