Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

