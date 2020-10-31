Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dollar General by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average of $193.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

