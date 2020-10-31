Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

