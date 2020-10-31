Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

