Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 942.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 745.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

