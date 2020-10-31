Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,227 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

