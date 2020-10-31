Empirical Finance LLC Buys 3,056 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,606,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $164.51.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

