Empirical Finance LLC Buys 420 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average is $181.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

