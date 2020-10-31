Empirical Finance LLC Buys 479 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 330.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

ITW stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

