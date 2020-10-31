Empirical Finance LLC Buys 616 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 54,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CME Group by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CME Group by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

