Empirical Finance LLC Buys 858 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.50 and its 200 day moving average is $433.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

