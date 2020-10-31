Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 91,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 62,994 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

NYSE EW opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,680,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.