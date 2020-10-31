Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

