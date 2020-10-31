Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

RTX stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

