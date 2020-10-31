Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

