Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

NYSE:MCK opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

