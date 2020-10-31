Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

