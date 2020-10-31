Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

