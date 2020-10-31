Empirical Finance LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

