Empirical Finance LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,197. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $342.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

