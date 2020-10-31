Empirical Finance LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

