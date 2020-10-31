Empirical Finance LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.59 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

