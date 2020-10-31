Empirical Finance LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $687.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $693.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

