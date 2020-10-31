Empirical Finance LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

