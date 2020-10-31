Empirical Finance LLC Has $566,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,099,000 after purchasing an additional 220,413 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 83,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

