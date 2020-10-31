Empirical Finance LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $124.59 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.