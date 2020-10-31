Empirical Finance LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $667.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

