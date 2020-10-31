Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.