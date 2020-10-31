Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 183.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $350.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

