Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cigna by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in Cigna by 49.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $3,855,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $166.97 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.