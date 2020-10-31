Empirical Finance LLC Invests $391,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

TMUS opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

