Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 449.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,597,000 after acquiring an additional 379,428 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

