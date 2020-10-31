Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 827,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 824,989 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

