Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $475.74 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.14 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.08.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

