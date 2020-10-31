Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

