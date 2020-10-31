Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

