Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.20 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

